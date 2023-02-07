Ramakrishna Mission to hold nationwide student innovation competition

kolkata: On account of Ramakrishna Mission’s 125th anniversary, a nationwide student innovation competition has been announced including categories concerning green initiatives.

A statement from the organisation read that the challenge aims to inspire and recognise the creative and innovative spirit of the student community ranging from classes between VIII to PhD level to promote instruments increasing the independence of the elderly and disabled, as well as environmentally friendly and sustainable growth on our planet. This is also to pay a tribute to Swami Vivekananda’s brilliance in motivating the resuscitation and renewal of Indian society, it read.

Some of the thrust areas of the competition include making use of domestic garbage to recycle it into new materials, utilising recycled plastic and polymer materials, use of green energy and efficient use of energy, and creating plastic substitutes and eco-friendly agricultural equipment. The other areas include making convenient tools for elderly and disabled people, support for electronic communication, and cyber-security, etc.One can enrol using the link: https://www.rkminnovation2023.org/register.aspx

Registration will continue till March 10 and submission of entries till March 18.