Ramakrishna Mission to build memorial building at Alambazar Math

Kolkata: The Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission will build a memorial building at the Alambazar Math in Baranagar. A committee has been formed to oversee the work, it was learnt.



The foundation stone for the memorial building was laid on Thursday. The authorities of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission have decided that a new building, resembling the original Math, will be built at the present address.

Ramakrishna Satyananda Ashram used to manage the Alambazar Math earlier. The Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission took over it in November 2022 on the birth anniversary of Swami Vijnanananda, a direct disciple of Sri Ramakrishna.

The Math on Deshbandhu Road in Baranagar was established in February 1892 and it is the second monastery of the Ramakrishna order. In February 1897, Swami Vivekananda returned to this Math following a trip to the West to attend the Parliament of religions.