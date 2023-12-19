‘Ramakrishna Mission spends over Rs 1K cr in medical, education, relief & rural dev...’

Kolkata: The Ramakrishna Mission (RKM) and Ramakrishna Math spent Rs 1171.61 crore towards medical, education, relief and rehabilitation, and rural development among other areas in the last financial year through its 224 branch centres and sub-centres across the country.



Of this expenditure, they have catered to around 3 lakh beneficiaries in education and have disbursed Rs 594.53 crore. In the health sector, the total beneficiaries have been over 86 lakhs with a total spending being Rs 412.08 crore.

On Sunday, Swami Suvirananda, general secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, presented the — Report of the Governing Body of the Ramakrishna Mission on the working of the association during FY 2022-23” at their 114th annual general meeting (AGM). According to the report, the Mission has catered to 5.31 lakh people in relief and rehabilitation and has spent Rs 7.46 crore.

It has reached out to 38.75 lakh in general welfare and has spent Rs 28.42 crore while in rural development, the expenditure has been to the tune of Rs 101.54 crore for 70.67 lakh beneficiaries. The total expenditure on literature publication has been Rs 27.58 crore.

A new branch centre of the Mission was started at Sahudangi Hat in Jalpaiguri. New branch centres of Ramakrishna Math started in Bhuj (Gujarat), Chengam (Tamil Nadu) and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (Telangana).

Among activities outside India, Baliati Centre in Bangladesh consecrated the newly built Shri Ramakrishna Temple, Chicago Centre inaugurated its new unit titled ‘Home of Harmony’ while two Sunday schools — one at Colombo and the other at Batticaloa — received the Best Sunday Religious School Awards from the Department of Hindi Religious and Cultural Affairs, Government of Sri Lanka.

The Ramakrishna Mission and the Ramakrishna Math, through their 96 centres and sub-centres situated in 24 countries outside India rendered various service activities. The report also highlighted the accolades the Ramakrishna Mission bagged.