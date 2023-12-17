Ramakrishna Mission sends relief to Teesta flood victims

Darjeeling: With National Highway 10 allowing trucks upto 6 ton capacity, the Ramakrishna Mission Nivedita Educational and Cultural Center (RKMNECC) Darjeeling, sent relief material to the flash flood affected families of Teesta Bazar area.



The RKMNECC distributed three truckloads and a pickup van full of utensils, mattress and bedding sets, toiletries at a cost of around Rs 8 lakh.

Incidentally, a flash flood in the Teesta in the wee hours of October 4 had resulted in a trail of destruction in Sikkim and Kalimpong district of Bengal. Many living on the banks of the Teesta were rendered homeless.

A group from the RKMNECC had visited the relief camps in Teesta in the Kalimpong district and distributed books, stationary and school bags to 60 children. “On October 12, when our team visited the relief camp, the victims said that, when they return home they need utensils and bed linen,” stated Swami Parananda of the RKMNECC.

The problem was that National Highway 10 was closed to trucks and the relief material would have to be ferried from Siliguri through this road. Finally on December 11, the National Highway was declared open for trucks, less than 6 tons.

“We immediately decided to go ahead with the relief plans. We took three trucks and a pickup full of utensils and bedding and distributed them among 100 families in Teesta on December 15,” added Swami Mahatapananda, Centre Head, RKMNECC, Darjeeling.

Each family received 1 pressure cooker, one kadai, one saucepan, 4 plates, 4 tumblers, 2 ladles, spoons, 1 hotpot, 2 mattress, 4 pillows, bedsheet and pillow covers, 2 blankets, 2 buckets and mugs along with soap, toothpaste, toothbrush; hair oil, shampoo and detergent powder.

“The affected families from Teesta Bazar and Teesta Bridge areas received aid. Some of them have lost their homes and are living in relief camps, with relatives and on rent. Some have shifted back to their houses with initial repairs but have lost everything,” added Raju Chhetri, president of Mitra Samuha, a welfare organisation that had coordinated the relief work in Teesta Bazar.

“We express our gratitude to the RKMNECC. We have lost everything including our homes. Even if we are rehabilitated in new houses, we will need the utensils and bedding to start afresh,” stated Bijita Darjee, a victim residing in the

relief camp.