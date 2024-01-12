Ramakrishna Mission gifts Sister Nivedita Eye Clinic to Darjeeling

Darjeeling: On the occasion of the birth anniversary, the Ramakrishna Mission Nivedita Educational and Cultural Center (RKMNECC) gifted an eye clinic to Darjeeling. The clinic will be treating patients free-of-cost and in future take part in outreach programmes. It will mainly cater to the economically-weaker section, especially to the tea gardens in the vicinity.



The “Sister Nivedita Eye Clinic’’ was inaugurated in the premises of RKMNECC, Roy Villa, Darjeeling on Friday. “At present the eye clinic will open twice a month where different ailments will be detected, screening will be done and medicines provided. The ones requiring surgery for cataract will be referred. In future we have plans to start other specialties also,” stated Swami Mahatapananda, Centre Head, RKMNECC, Darjeeling.

The Centre head further added that in future the equipment will be used for outreach programmes. “The focus will always be on the economically-weaker section, especially from the tea gardens around this area. Many do not have the ability to reach hospitals also,” added Swami Mahatapananda.

“The services that will be provided from the clinic at present include routine eye checkup, glass prescription, slit lamp biomicroscopy, glaucoma checkup, retina checkup with indirect ophthalmoscopy with auto refractometer,” stated Dr Saurabh Sanyal from Kolkata. Patients were also examined after the opening of the clinic.

“We will extend all cooperation and support to the clinic,” stated Dr Tulsi Pramanik, CMOH, Darjeeling who was present at the inauguration ceremony.

The Siliguri Himalayan Eye Clinic will be providing technical support to the clinic. “Our doctors and technicians will be visiting the clinic. We will also provide necessary support for treatment,” stated Kamalesh Guha of the Eye Clinic.

To mark the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, an ENT checkup camp was also organised. Free ration and woolen garments were distributed to 150 families.

RKMNECC is housed at Roy Villa in Darjeeling town. This is the house where Sister Nivedita had breathed her last on October 13, 1911. The Government of West Bengal had officially handed over Roy Villa to the Ramakrishna Mission on July 10, 2013.