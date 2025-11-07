Ramakrishna Mission extends relief to victims of Oct 4 deluge

Darjeeling: Translating the words ‘Shiva Jnane, Jiva Seva’ (service to man is a form of worship of god) into action, the Ramakrishna Mission Nivedita Educational and Cultural Centre (RKMNECC), Darjeeling stood by the victims of the October 4 deluge that left 21 dead in the Darjeeling Hills.

Incessant rainfall on October 4 and October 5 triggered numerous landslides and flash floods in the Kalimpong and Darjeeling Hills. The worst affected was the Mirik sub division. “When we heard of the loss of lives and property, with many houses destroyed and people living in relief shelters, we decided to act. After we collected the necessary information about the devastation and damages, we conducted a thorough survey, starting on October 13,” stated Swami Parananda, RKMNECC.

A team visited affected areas, including Duptin village in Soureni. “We had heard of a badly affected village Zimagaon but could not reach the village as there was no road. We, however, coordinated with locals of Zimbagaon and found out what relief material was required,” added Swami Parananda. Accordingly, the relief materials were bought and packed to be distributed among the victim families.

From November 5, distribution of relief material commenced in Soureni, Mirik and Salu. Relief was distributed among 50 families. Relief material included utensil kit (pressure cooker, saucepan, kadai, hot pots, 4 plates, 4 glasses, 4 spoons, ladle, 2 plastic buckets and 2 mugs), ration kit (rice, dal, sugar, salt, spices, noodles, semolina, aata, soybean nuggets, cooking oil, tea and biscuits), toilet kits (soap, tooth paste, hair oil, cream, sanitary napkins) along with bedding and linen kits (2 mattresses, bedsheets, pillow cover) and 2 tarpaulin sheets each to every family.

“Along with this, we gave 2 blankets each to 82 families. 7 families were given bundles of corrugated tin sheets. Each bundle had 15 tin sheets,” added Swami Parananda. 40 students from primary to college were given stationary items. “As the roads were not good, the team from RKM could not visit the village but they went out of the way to help the needy here. The villagers have expressed their gratitude,” stated Sonia Tamang of Pailagaon Schooldanra. “The victims are so happy having received the aid from Ramakrishna Mission. The relief materials distributed are of excellent quality,” remarked Jiten Gurung of Salu, Lingia Marybong

Gram Panchayat.