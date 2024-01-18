Ramakrishna Mission Darj distributes relief in Jalpaiguri tea garden

The Ramakrishna Mission Nivedita Educational and Cultural Center (RKMNECC), Darjeeling conducted a relief camp at Rheabari Tea Estate in Jalpaiguri on Tuesday. Rations along with winter clothes were distributed among the tea garden workers and their dependents from the camp.

Incidentally, the Rheabari Tea Wstate located in Banarhat Block of Jalpaiguri closed down on December 1, 2023. After multiple rounds of talks the garden finally reopened on January 11 this year.

The garden has a worker strength of 1500, including permanent and casual workers.

“Many from the tea garden had approached us for relief,” stated Swami Mahatapananda, Centre head, RKMNECC, Darjeeling.

On Tuesday, a team from the RKMNECC visited the garden and distributed ration kits to 150 families along with two sweaters and two shawls to each of the 150 families.

“The ration kit includes rice, dal, soybean, bengal gram, cooking oil, spices, soap, salt, sugar, dishwashing soap, detergent, hand sanitiser. A survey was conducted to choose the beneficiaries so that aid goes to the ones requiring relief the most,” stated the Centre head. Each kit costs around Rs 1000.