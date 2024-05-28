Ramakrishna Mission ashram vandalism case: One more held

Siliguri: The Bhaktinagar Police under the Siliguri Metropolitan Police Station arrested one more accused in connection with the vandalism of ‘Sewak Bhawan’, the ashram belonging to Ramakrishna Mission on Sevoke Road, Siliguri.



The accused has been identified as MD Irshad, a resident of Siliguri. Police sources said the accused is a member of a gang that engages in illegal activities, including land grabbing and extortion. On Monday night, he was arrested from Gandhi Nagar area. Till now, a total of eight people have been arrested in the case. The police however continue to search for the prime accused Pradeep Roy.

Addressing a public rally recently, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee had said that no TMC workers were involved behind the attack on Ramakrishna Mission ashram. “None from Trinamool is involved, however, we will take steps if anybody can prove anybody from the TMC were involved,” she had said.

On May 19 at around 3:30 am, Pradeep Roy, an infamous land grabber of the area along with 10 to 12 other miscreants, armed with firearms and other sharp weapons, entered the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram and tried to take possession of it. Threatening the monks with dire consequences, they man handled the monks and forced them out of the premises.

After a complaint was lodged, Bhaktinagar Police, Detective Department, Special Operation Group (SOG) jointly started investigating the case. On May 21, five persons were arrested.

Later, on May 25, two more were arrested. All the accused are in police remand. Meanwhile, Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, recently handed over the mutation and holding tax documents to the Ashram authorities. SMC also gave them a 5 per cent discount on holding tax.