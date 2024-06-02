Ramakrishna Mission ashram vandalism case in Siliguri: Prime accused arrested

Siliguri: The prime accused in the vandalism incident at Ramakrishna Mission in Siliguri — Pradeep Roy — was arrested by the Bhaktinagar Police and Special Operation Group (SOG) 13 days after the incident.



Roy was arrested from a bus stand near the Siliguri Railway Junction on Saturday night. A total of 9 people have been arrested in the case so far. The police produced Pradeep at the Jalpaiguri Court on Sunday with a prayer for police remand for seven days.

Pradeep Roy, is a resident of Bhaktinagar Police Station area in Siliguri. In the past also, he has been involved in many land grab and extortion cases, said the police. On May 19 at around 3:30 am, Pradeep Roy, along with 10 to 12 other miscreants, armed with firearms and other sharp weapons, entered the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram and tried to take possession of it. Threatening the monks with dire consequences, they manhandled the monks and forced them out of the premises.

After the incident, Ramakrishna Mission authorities had lodged a written complaint against Pradeep and others. Since then, Pradeep was absconding. Police sources said he was hiding in his sister’s house in Jalpaiguri.

When the police arrived, he fled. He had planned to flee to Kolkata or Bihar, whichever bus he would get. Accordingly, he was waiting for the bus at the Junction area on Saturday night, where he was arrested. He was booked under sections 457 ( house-trespass), 427 (Mischief causing damage), 325 (Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 379 (Punishment for Theft), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Dipak Sarkar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Zone said: “Further investigation is going on. Actions will be taken as per law.”