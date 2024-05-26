Ramakrishna Mission ashram vandalism case: 2 more held

Siliguri: Bhaktinagar Police and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Siliguri Metropolitan arrested two more accused in connection with the vandalism of ‘Sewak Bhawan’, the ashram belonging to Ramakrishna Mission in Siliguri, which happened on May 19.

Out of the two, one was arrested from Kolkata by SOG. The accused has been identified as Manoj Ghosh, a resident of Siliguri.

According to police sources, Manoj was one of the masterminds in the vandalism case. He is involved in several land corruption cases. He fled from Siliguri a few days ago and was hiding in Kolkata.

Based on secret information, a team of SOG raided several areas of Kolkata city and finally arrested him on Friday.

On the same night, Bhaktinagar Police arrested another accused named Shivam Paswan, a resident of Prakash Nagar in Siliguri. On Friday, another Siliguri resident lodged a complaint against Shivam for demanding Rs 10 lakh and threatening him to take possession of his land. Manoj was taken into four days’ police remand and Shivam was sent into 14 days’ jail custody after they were produced at Jalpaiguri Court.

Pradeep Roy, prime accused in the case, is still absconding and a search is ongoing.