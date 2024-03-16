Ramadan: State sets up 25 new Sufal Bangla stalls

Kolkata: The Agricultural Marketing department has introduced 25 new Sufal Bangla stalls to cater to the huge demand of fruits with the Ramadan month already kicking off. Bengal Gram popularly known as ‘chola’ and date ‘khejur’ (in Bengali parlance) have been made compulsory at all the Sufal Bangla outlets.



“Presently, we have 466 Sufal Bangla stalls spread across different districts in Bengal. We have added another 25 which will be reaching out to areas in Kolkata that are known to have a large number of Muslim population that includes Kidderpore, Garden Reach, Pilkhana (Tangra), Mominpore, Belgachia, Maniktala, Wood Street, Park Circus etc,” a senior official of state Agricultural Marketing department said.

The rates at Sufal Bangla outlets are at least 20 per cent less than in the market. The prices of all commodities sold at the outlets are updated on the website so that people can know the price in advance before they go for purchase. Fruits such as watermelon, raw papaya, banana, cucumber etc. are being made available in large numbers in the outlets.

Bengal Gram and dates that are not a part of the Sufal Bangla outlets have been made compulsory as both of them are essential requirements of the Muslims when they break their fast during Ramadan Vegetables are also sold in the Sufal Bangla stalls as usual. Sufal Bangla started its journey from September 29, 2014, with only 14 mobile vending vehicles providing vegetables and other agricultural products from one aggregation hub set up at Tapashi Malik Krishak Bazar, in Singur and gradually expanded retail outlets in Kolkata and nearby areas.

Sufal Bangla brand of retail chain of outlets provides opportunities to farmers to sell their agricultural produce like vegetables, fruits and other agricultural commodities directly to consumers at prevailing current price in the retail market and offer fresh, quality produce to consumers at affordable prices.