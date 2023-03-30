Ramadan: Prices of fruits head north in Malda

malda: With an increase in demand for fruits in the month of Ramadan the price of fruits have skyrocketed in Malda. Consumers have demanded that the administration step in to keep a check on the market.



People of the Muslim community have started fasting. They also lay emphasis on eating fruits at the time of breaking the daily fast during the month of Ramadan. Some of the sellers accepted that the prices of fruits have increased slightly due to the month of Ramadan. The district administration is going to review the situation and take necessary steps.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “We are keeping an eye on the matter and have asked the concerned departments to keep a close watch. Some steps that are too be adopted to keep a check are being discussed. If anyone is found to black-market or have been illegally storing fruits to create a crisis in order to hike prices, action will be taken against the person.”

Apples were being sold at Rs 120 to 140 per kg in Netaji Market on Thursday morning. The price of grapes was Rs 100 per kg. Sweet lemons were sold at the rate of Rs 80 per kg. Pomegranates were priced at Rs 170 per kg. The buyers are claiming that the price of fruits was much lower even a week ago.

Mohammad Faruk, a school teacher said: “I came to buy fruits for the school students. The way the prices of fruits have gone up in the last one week, we are facing problems. Due to the month of Ramadan, the price of fruits has increased a lot. I thought I would get watermelon for Rs 12-15, but I had to buy it for Rs 20.”

Uttam Pal, a fruit vendor of Chittaranjan Municipal Market, said: “Due to the month of Ramadan, the price of fruits has increased slightly. We have nothing to do. We have to buy fruits at higher prices. That’s why we have to sell the fruit at a higher price. However, the price of fruits has not increased too much.”