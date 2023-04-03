Ramadan: Prices of fruits go up in city

KOLKATA: With an increase in the price of fruits, according to people observing the holy month of Ramadan, they had to cut down on their consumption. The month started from March 23 and will continue till April 21.



As the sun goes down during the holy month, the observers reach for a date, which is a sweet brown fruit, to break their fasts. During these days, they abstain from eating and drinking during daylight hours to achieve greater consciousness of God. However, the way the cost of fruits have risen, it has become difficult for middle and lower middle class to reach for the fruits.

According to the current market rate, the price of a dozen bananas stands at Rs 70 and the cost of apples stands at Rs 200-250 per kilogram compared to Rs 100-150 per kilogram seven days before the beginning of Ramadan. The cucumbers are being sold for Rs 60-70, which earlier cost Rs 40-50 per kilogram and the price of one Masambi lemon has reached Rs 15-20 per piece compared to Rs 5-6 per piece. The same situation stands for other fruits in the market.

People have been complaining that every year the prices of fruits and grains go out of control with the beginning of Ramadan. It has been reported that a similar increase was witnessed last year. According to a member of the task force, the cost has increased significantly because Ramadan and Navartri taking place at the same time this year.

According to him, the prices will come under control in a few days. Moreover, this time there was less rainfall in the country and hence the fruit production is also low. Due to the increase in demand for fruits during the month, the prices have gone up.