Ram Pyare Ram passes away at 80; CM condoles

Kolkata: Ram Pyare Ram, the senior most councillor in the state passed away at a South Kolkata nursing home on Sunday morning. He was 80 and was admitted to the nursing home with a severe chest infection four days ago.

Expressing profound grief at the demise of Ram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted on X: “Saddened at the demise of Ram Pyare Ram, a veteran Trinamool Congress leader, and a senior councillor of KMC and ex-MLA. Ram devoted his entire life for the service of the people. Condolences to his family, friends and supporters. May his soul rest in peace.”

The 80-year-old had joined Trinamool Congress after spending several decades in the Congress. He had contested the civic elections from Kidderpore area since his youth and won the polls 11 times in a row. He was also elected four times from the Kabitirtha assembly constituency. Ram, who was a member in the mayor-in-council overseeing the West Bengal Urban Employment Scheme, had not been keeping well for the past several months and hence, was exempted from his duties.

Mayor Firhad Hakim visited the nursing home to pay his respect to Ram. His body was brought to the state Assembly on Monday late afternoon and then to the headquarters at KMC following which the last rites were performed.