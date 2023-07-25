Ram Navami violence: SC upholds HC order of NIA probe

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the order of Calcutta High Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the Ram Navami violence cases in Bengal.



During Ram Navami, several incidents of violence were reported from Howrah, Rishra and Dalkhola where cars were vandalised and set on fire. The accused persons even pelted stones at running trains. For this reason, train services were also hampered.

On April 27, Calcutta High Court ordered a NIA probe after hearing a PIL filed by the BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. After ordering the NIA probe, concerned police units were directed to hand over the FIRs, documents, materials seized and CCTV footage to the NIA within two weeks.

Challenging the High Court order, the state government moved the apex court claiming that no explosives were used and the PIL was ‘politically motivated’.