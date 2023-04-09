Ram Navami violence: Fact-finding team tries to breach Sec 144 again

Kolkata: The six-member fact-finding team that had come to Bengal to investigate the incidents of violence again tried to reach Shibpur despite section 144 of the CrPC being still imposed in the tension gripped areas.

Earlier the same team had tried to reach the incident spots in Rishra when police stopped them. Initially, the members of the team attempted to reach the spot on foot but again cops stopped them. The six-member fact-finding team had come to the city for three days in order to investigate the incidents.

In both places, police informed the members that they cannot visit the spot as the area is still tense and restrictions are still on. The fact-finding team led by the former Chief Justice of Patna High Court, Narasimha Reddy is scheduled to return on Monday. On Sunday Reddy told a news agency claiming that National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe is required for both the Rishra and Shibpur violence cases.Earlier, the Trinamool Congress took to its social media profile to criticise the Union Home minister Amit Shah for allegedly not taking any action against states which are either BJP-ruled or in alliance with the saffron brigade, for violent incidents relating to Ram Navami.

The TMC has accused Amit Shah of showing “double standards” when it came to taking action in relation to violence in at least six states relating to Ram Navami. The party sought to point out that apart from West Bengal and Bihar, violent incidents broke out in other states that are either ruled by BJP or parties in alliance with the saffron brigade.