Ram Navami violence: Chief Secy submits report to Guv

Kolkata: Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi on Tuesday called upon Governor C V Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan and submitted a report in connection with the unrest at Shibpur in Howrah and Rishra in Hooghly over the Ram Navami procession last week.



The Governor had visited Rishra on April 4, and following the same had sought a report from the Chief Secretary.

Bose visited the trouble-hit areas of Rishra and assured “strict action” against those involved in the violence.

The Governor was in Darjeeling for a G-20 meeting but cut short his trip and rushed to Rishra. He also spoke with the Commissioner of Chandannagore Police Commissionerate Amit Javalgi and with the residents of the area.

He had said that hooligans will not be permitted to take the law into their own hands, and both the state and Central governments would work together to ‘eradicate mobocracy”.

He told reporters that law enforcement agencies would take strong measures to address the issue. The Governor had also visited the Trauma Care Centre at SSKM Hospital to see the health condition of a victim who was injured in the violence

The Centre has sent a fact-finding team to the state which visited Rishra last Saturday and followed it with a visit to Howrah.