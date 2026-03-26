Ram Navami: Traffic curbs imposed, 3K police deployed

Kolkata: Kolkata Police is deploying about 3,000 police personnel across the city on Thursday on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Restrictions have also been imposed on the movement of goods vehicles across the city on March 26 and 27 in connection with Ram Navami, citing public safety and convenience.

According to a traffic notification issued by Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand, goods vehicles will not be allowed to ply within Kolkata from 12 noon to midnight on March 26 and from 6 am to 8 pm on March 27.

However, vehicles carrying essential commodities and emergency supplies have been exempted. These include LPG cylinders, CNG, petroleum products, oil, lubricants, oxygen, milk, medicines, vegetables, fish and fruits.

On Wednesday, Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala held a meeting with DGP Siddh Nath Gupta, ADG (Law and Order) Ajey Mukund Ranade and Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand and other senior officials over the security during the Ram Navami celebration.

Officials of Howrah and Chandannagar Police Commissionerates have also been asked to be extra cautious in the backdrop of the incidents that took place during the earlier years.