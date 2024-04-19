Ram Navami: TMC accuses BJP of inciting violence

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Thursday attacked BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari over Ram Navami violence in



the state. He also alleged that the ‘anti-Bengal’ BJP’s main intention is to spread violence ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and it is the poll strategy of the saffron party, alleged Ghosh.

In a post on X Ghosh said: “Last year, during Ram Navami, it was BJP that imported its brand of violence in Bengal, with its worker Sumit Shaw brandishing a pistol during a procession in Howrah. This year, on Ram Navami, bombs exploded in the BJP workers’ house – in Jitendra Tiwari’s district – while they were illegally manufacturing explosives. This is the same Jitendra Tiwari who had a backroom meeting with NIA SP a while ago.” Ghosh also asserted that BJP’s poll strategy of triggering riots ahead of the elections will bear no results as the people of Bengal will give a befitting reply to the BJP through ballots in the election results.

“@SuvenduWB should drop all pretense. People of Bengal know that Bangla-Birodhi @BJP4India’s poll strategy here is to implement their Dangabaji Formula. This ideology of hate will see a Bishorjon in the next few weeks.”

Ghosh said on X. The BJP leaders on Wednesday took out a Ram Navami procession in Howrah with brandishing swords defying Calcutta High Court order. DJ was also used. BJP leaders

organized Ram Navami rally in Howrah where people were seen marching down the lanes with brandishing arms.

Rathin Chakraborty who is contesting Lok Sabha polls from Howrah on BJP’s ticket was seen taking part in the rally along with other district leaders. BJP leaders and activists were seen taking part in Ram Navami rally with brandished swords in several places in the state.

BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate in Birbhum Debasish Dhar and organisational president of Birbhum Dhruba Saha were seen taking part in the Ram Navami procession with swords in Rampurhat.