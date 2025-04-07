Ram Navami observed inside Jadavpur University campus sans formal approval

Kolkata: A group of students celebrated Ram Navami on Sunday inside the Jadavpur University (JU) campus in Kolkata, despite not receiving formal approval from the university authorities. The celebration, held near Gate No. 3 in front of the Technology Bhavan, marked the first time Ram Navami has been observed inside the campus.

Although the invitation referred to the organisers simply as “students of JU”, the participants are believed to be affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a right-wing student body.

The university had earlier declined their request following a meeting held on April 3. The committee, comprising the pro vice-chancellor, deans and senior officials, unanimously rejected the application, citing the absence of a vice-chancellor and the fact that no such celebration had ever been officially permitted on campus.

Despite the denial, the students went ahead with the event. A temporary mandap was set up, a statue of Lord Ram was installed and flags bearing the slogan “Jai Shri Ram” were displayed. The national flag and a portrait of Ram were also placed on a wall which featured some controversial slogans. The students were seen chanting “Jai Shri Ram” slogans during the celebration. No clashes were reported and the event concluded peacefully.

ABVP JU unit president Nikhil Das said” “Today we performed Ram Navami puja at Jadavpur University. We succeeded, even though we were denied permission. The same committee that rejected our request could have approved it. Their double standards are evident, as permission was granted for iftar, but not for Ram Navami. We had to show our ID cards to enter today. While we welcome this, we also demand that such procedures be implemented every day.”

Some left-wing student groups noted that the event may have been deliberately held on a Sunday, when academic activities were suspended, suggesting the timing was strategic.