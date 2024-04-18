‘Ram Navami observed across state’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Ram Navami and appealed to them to maintain peace and harmony.



She also prayed for their prosperity and development.

“Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I appeal to maintain peace, prosperity and development for all,” she posted on X.

Ram Navami processions were taken out peacefully across the state, however, there were a few incidents reported where people were seen flouting High Court norms and carried DJ and swords. Police across the state ensured violence-free Ram Navami on Wednesday.

Though sharp weapons were brandished from the rallies organised on the occasion, no incidents of any sort of violence was reported. In many sensitive areas, large contingents of police personnel were deployed to prevent any

untoward situation. On Wednesday, both Chandannagar Police Commissionerate and Howrah Police Commissionerate took several precautionary measures.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari attended one such Ram Navami procession in the New Town area of the city while TMC minister Arup Roy and party’s Howrah Lok Sabha constituency candidate Prasun Banerjee walked with processions in Howrah town. Similar processions with youths chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram,’ and holding saffron flags and replicas of swords amid frenzied beating of drums were witnessed in Bankura, Purulia, Durgapur, Asansol and elsewhere in the state.

Despite the administration forbidding display of arms in public, in Howrah swords were displayed in Ram Navami processions.BJP candidate Rathin Chakraborty said as part of the rituals of Ram Navami the goddess is worshipped with weapons that is customary and there is no illegality in it.

BJP Bardhaman candidate Dilip Ghosh also flaunted swords at the Ram Navami procession at Durgapur. TMC candidate from Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat Sayaano Ghosh led a Ram Navami rally in her constituency. “We believe in peaceful worshipping, we don’t believe in flaunting muscle power,” she said.

TMC MP from Birbhum Satabdi Roy, who is seeking re-election, also led a Ram Navami celebration in her constituency.

One of the most celebrated festivals by the Hindu community, Ram Navami commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. The day marks the conclusion of the nine-

day festivities.With Agency Inputs