Ram Navami: Mamata asks TMC leaders to conduct peace rallies

Kolkata: Alleging that the BJP may create communal tension on the occasion of Ram Navami, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee is learnt to have asked her party to conduct peace rallies. Banerjee was campaigning in Purulia for her party candidate who was directed by her to conduct a peace rally on the day after Ram Navami. She said her party will do it across the state to ensure communal harmony.

“People from different languages and backgrounds are living here in harmony. We have a lot of Hindi-speaking people here. Be it Bengali, Adivasi, Tapashili, or Mahato, we all live here peacefully and in unity,” said Banerjee who alleged that the BJP is out to destroy the secular fabric of the country. The state has seen isolated incidents on the day of Ram Navami on earlier occasions. This year, both Ram Navami and Eid are before the elections. Banerjee told her party workers that they should not get provoked by the BJP which will allegedly try to disturb the peace in the state. “Let them do what they want to. You conduct peace rallies. The message must go that Bengal believes in peace and not in violence in the name of religion,” she said.“The occasion of Ram Navami is impending. You may see that even if a firecracker bursts, the NIA will be engaged by the BJP for a probe,” she remarked.

She also urged the gathering to vote for TMC to save the country which otherwise will be in peril if the BJP makes a comeback. Banerjee said that Purulia must ensure that the BJP cannot make any inroads.