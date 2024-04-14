Ram Navami: ECI boosts security

Kolkata: The ECI has made an extensive security arrangement during Ram Navami celebration on April 17 which falls just two days before the first phase of elections on April 19, across the state.

The Commission’s vigilance comes in the backdrop of reports of sporadic violence in several pockets of the state, including Howrah, Hooghly, Asansol and Raiganj in the last few years during Ram Navami. The commission has directed special attention by the police and Central Forces wherever there has been a history of unrest. The DIGs and ADGs of the state police have been directed to ensure all necessary arrangements. The EC in a meeting with DEOs and SPs of Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and the Police Commissioner of Siliguri asked them to make a detailed deployment plan by Sunday evening so that the forces can be effectively.

“We will allow no procession without prior permission of the police. Those who want to take out processions will have to give a detailed route map, time frame and the approximate number of people to the concerned police stations at least 24 hours before the procession so that adequate forces can be deployed in those particular areas,” an official of the ECI said.

Meanwhile, the CEO, Bengal on Saturday announced the appointment of one nodal officer from Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF) company who will be tagged with the district control room for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. The CAPF nodal officer will be appointed at the district level to coordinate with the district control room for effective coordination among all concerned at the district level.

He will be in action from a day ahead of the first

phase of polls.