‘Ram Navami clashes pre-planned by BJP’

Siliguri: “The Ram Navami clashes were pre-planned by the BJP,” iterated Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee addressing two back-to-back election campaigns in the Raiganj and Balurghat constituencies on Thursday.



“To teach BJP a lesson, Bengal has to send more MPs to the Parliament,” she added.

However, the BJP stated that the Chief Minister should be held accountable for the violence on Ram Navami.

Addressing a huge gathering in Chopra under the Raiganj Lok Sabha constituencies, Banerjee, reacting to the Murshidabad incident stated: “Why did the Election Commission of India remove the DIG — to enable the BJP to carry out their drama? The day before yesterday they created trouble, yesterday they created trouble again. The BJP attacked the people. The BJP MLA has been fomenting trouble. The Officer-in-Charge was attacked. He received head injuries. Why shouldn’t the BJP MLA be arrested? In Howrah also the BJP participants of the Ram Navami procession carried arms despite the court’s orders?”

She stated that districts like Howrah and Murshidabad were highly sensitive areas. “We take stringent measures to ensure that there are no riots. The DIG knew Murshidabad well,” stated Banerjee.

Banerjee has been anticipating trouble and had stated that there would be attempts to trigger communal tension just before the polls in a conspiracy to polarize votes. She had even appealed to the minority communities not to step into any provocation. The apprehension grew louder with the transfer of the DIG, Murshidabad.

On Wednesday evening there were reports of alleged stone pelting during a Ram Navami procession in the Rejinagar area of Murshidabad. Some people were injured in the melee. Forces have been deployed to maintain law and order in the area.

“In order to teach BJP a lesson we will have to send more MPs to the Parliament. Only Bengal has the guts to stop the BJP. We will lead the INDIA bloc in Delhi. But here only the TMC is fighting the BJP. The Congress and CPIM are aiding the BJP by dividing opposition votes. In order to oust BJP you have to vote for TMC alone in Bengal,” stated Banerjee, addressing an election rally in Harirampur in support of TMC candidate Biplab Mitra.

Banerjee stated that if Modi wins, this would be the last election in the country.

“This is the most dangerous election. After this, there will be no election. If they win they will enforce CAA, NRC, Uniform Civil Code. You all have to come forward to save the country. Don’t allow the murder of democracy. Don’t leave North Bengal in the hands of BJP,” appealed Banerjee at Chopra. She was campaigning for Krishna Kalyani there.

Banerjee also trained guns on BJP’s star campaigners.

“Yogi does not allow anyone to speak in UP and now he is coming to the Hills to give a lecture. Let him look after his own state first. We had made Mithun Chakraborty MP. Just to save his son, he went to the RSS office and surrendered. I did not know that he was a big traitor.”

However, the BJP stated that Mamata Banerjee should be held to account for failing to protect Bengali Hindus, holding her responsible for the violence during Ram Navami celebrations in Murshidabad district.

Reacting to Banerjee’s comments on Murshidabad tension, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari stated: “All this happened due to CM’s provocative speeches that incited miscreants. She had dubbed Ram Navami as a day of rioting. We demand an NIA investigation into the matter.”

“Bengal is falling apart and Mamata Banerjee is responsible for it. Her vituperative and communal speeches are the reason Ram Bhakts have been attacked across Bengal,” BJP co-in-charge for West Bengal Amit Malviya said in a post on X.

She must be held to account for failing to protect Bengali Hindus, he added.