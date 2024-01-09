Ram Mandir inauguration ‘election gimmick’ of BJP, says Mamata

Joynagar: Accusing the BJP of doing an “election gimmick” over the inauguration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that she does not support festivities that exclude other communities.



Addressing a public distribution programme at Joynagar in South 24-Parganas, Banerjee said: “Yesterday (Monday) I was asked about Ram Mandir. Religion may vary from individual to individual but festivities are for all. I believe in a festival which includes all and talks about unity. You (BJP) are doing a gimmick before the elections. Disregard for people of other communities is not right”.

Banerjee reiterated that as long as the Trinamool Congress government will be in power in Bengal she will never allow discrimination along religious lines. The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is slated to be inaugurated on January 22 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with more than 6,000 people expected to attend the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony.

Referring to the Bilkis Bano case, Banerjee, who is also the chairperson of Trinamool Congress said: “They tried to save the culprits in the Bilkis Bano case but the Supreme Court gave a strong order against them. The BJP had expelled our MP Mahua Moitra but we are proud of her after the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Bilkis Bano case.” Moitra had appealed to the apex court against the Gujarat High Court’s decision of releasing the rapists in the case. “This is a big victory for the Trinamool Congress,” Banerjee added.

Taking a dig at the Central government, Banerjee said: “I had resorted to movement when they tried to push for NRC (National Register of Citizens) and they had to withdraw. You have also seen my strong protest against CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). Now, our partymen are being subjected to torture. The Government of India is running like a Government of Agency. The agencies are being used for looting your savings. You will not even get a seizure list. I will ask our chief secretary, has the CBI returned the things they had seized during the Bogtui incident?”

She also accused the erstwhile Left Front government in Bengal of resorting to violence and bloodshed and made it clear that she would never enter into any alliance with them.

Referring to the incident of Saifuddin Laskar’s murder at Joynagar a month back, and other similar incidents in the district, Banerjee said: “The places like Bhangar, Budge Budge and Metiaburj are known to me. Here, a person was killed by hired goons. Strong steps should be taken against these hired goons. The administration should act tough. Where do they get such a huge amount of money – 13 lakhs to 15 lakhs- for murder? Bengal is a peaceful place and such acts will not be tolerated.”