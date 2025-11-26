Rally & roadshow in Krishnanagar today after BLO’s death

Kolkata: The suicide of BLO Rinku Tarafdar has sparked major political unrest in Krishnanagar, prompting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to announce a large rally and roadshow on Wednesday. The demonstration will be led by Mahua Moitra and Saayoni Ghosh, who are expected to march through key stretches of the town demanding justice for the deceased BLO and accountability for the circumstances that led to his death.

Rinku Tarafdar was under severe pressure due to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. His family and her suicide note indicated that excessive workload and mounting stress drove him to take the extreme step, a claim that has intensified public anger.

The TMC leadership stated that Wednesday’s rally aims not only to protest Rinku’s death but also to highlight the widespread panic, mental stress and physical strain experienced by thousands of BLOs engaged in the SIR drive. Party members said the march would spotlight the need for humane working conditions and demand that the Election Commission take responsibility for the rising number of distress cases among field-level workers.

Meanwhile, across the state, senior TMC leaders such as Sashi Panja, Kalyan Banerjee, Sayantika Banerjee and several others have been actively seen at ‘Banglar Voter Raksha’ camps, helping citizens fill their enumeration forms. At a time when fear and confusion surrounding the SIR process are increasing, the party claims these outreach efforts are aimed at reducing panic and ensuring that voters’ rights remain protected.