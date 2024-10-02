Rally ‘hits businesses in city’, causes massive traffic snarls

Kolkata: The protest rally organised by junior doctors on Wednesday, coinciding with Mahalaya, became a major problem for the shoppers as massive traffic congestion took place in almost all the areas of North and Central Kolkata.



Besides, due to their meeting at the Esplanade area, the last public holiday before Durga Puja went down the drain for the business

owners as well. On Wednesday afternoon, the rally started from College Square in which a huge number of people had participated. Owing to the rally, massive traffic congestion was seen along Central Avenue, APC Road, AJC Bose Road, SN Banerjee Road and several other roads. Many people travelling to Esplanade and its adjacent areas for shopping were seen deboarding the buses and walking. The business owners, however, claimed that a section of people came to the area for shopping but the number was quite less than is usually seen during this time and that too on a holiday.“Let us hope that there will be no rallies or meetings on Saturday and Sunday. At least we can earn some money on those two days,” said a small shop owner in Esplanade. However, mixed reactions were received from the buyers who had come to buy new dresses for the festival. Chandan Saha, a resident of Howrah, had come to buy garments for his children. He said: “It is indeed a situation when celebration is not appropriate. But for the sake of children we have to buy them dresses.”

Apart from the rally by the junior doctors, again ‘reclaim the night’ event took place across the city which continued till Wednesday morning. In Behala, a human chain was formed demanding justice. Rallies also took place in Shyambazar and other parts of the city early on Wednesday morning. Along with Kolkata, several protest events took place in several districts like Burdwan, Midnapore along with other South and North Bengal districts.

On Tuesday, a rally was organised protesting the rape and murder of the junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. It started from College Square in the evening and concluded in Rabindra

Sadan at night.