Rally held in Jalpaiguri with demand for second AIIMS in Bengal

Jalpaiguri: A massive rally was staged in Jalpaiguri on Sunday demanding the establishment of a second All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the state, specifically at Domohoni. The rally by Bangla Pokkho, an outfit working for the rights of Bengalese, highlighted Bengal’s alleged neglect in Central medical infrastructure allocations.

The protestors questioned: “Why does Bihar have two AIIMS, Uttar Pradesh three, but Bengal only one? Why is Bengal being consistently deprived?” They argued that despite Bengal contributing significantly more in taxes than Bihar, it receives less in return. The rally started from Kadamtala More and passed through Beguntari, Dinhabazar and Thana More, before culminating in a street meeting at Kadamtala.

Protesters claimed that people from Jalpaiguri and other North Bengal districts are forced to travel to other places for advanced healthcare facilities.

Bangla Pokkho’s General Secretary, Prof Garga Chatterjee, pointed out that around 400 acres of abandoned Railway land at Domohoni is already available and under the Central government, making it ideal for an AIIMS. The organisation also demanded that Bengali be made compulsory in West Bengal Civil Service examinations. Supporters from several North Bengal districts participated in the rally.