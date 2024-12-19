MillenniumPost
Home > Bengal > Rally held against atrocities in B’desh
Bengal

Rally held against atrocities in B’desh

BY Team MP19 Dec 2024 12:18 AM IST

Kolkata: A rally was organised jointly by two religious organisations protesting against the atrocities in Bangladesh and demanding security of the minorities in the neighbouring country on Wednesday in Kolkata.

Biswa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal took out a rally on the occasion of Saurya Divas from the Simla Street area which concluded in Shyambazar.

From the rally the participants shouted slogans against the atrocities on the minorities there. Also, it was demanded that the Bangladeshi citizens belonging to the minority communities must be provided with adequate security.

Due to the rally, a traffic congestion took place along the Bidhan Sarani. Traffic cops, however, managed to ensure smooth movement of vehicles as much as possible.

Though the movement of vehicles was a bit slow, traffic did not come to a halt owing to the prompt actions taken by the traffic cops.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X