Rally held against atrocities in B’desh

Kolkata: A rally was organised jointly by two religious organisations protesting against the atrocities in Bangladesh and demanding security of the minorities in the neighbouring country on Wednesday in Kolkata.

Biswa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal took out a rally on the occasion of Saurya Divas from the Simla Street area which concluded in Shyambazar.

From the rally the participants shouted slogans against the atrocities on the minorities there. Also, it was demanded that the Bangladeshi citizens belonging to the minority communities must be provided with adequate security.

Due to the rally, a traffic congestion took place along the Bidhan Sarani. Traffic cops, however, managed to ensure smooth movement of vehicles as much as possible.

Though the movement of vehicles was a bit slow, traffic did not come to a halt owing to the prompt actions taken by the traffic cops.