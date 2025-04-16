Rally against Waqf Bill cancelled

Siliguri: The rally called by the Sunni Ghousia Foundation in Fulbari to protest against the amended Waqf Bill has been officially cancelled following the intervention of Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb. The announcement was made at a press conference held by the organisation on Tuesday, just a day before the planned rally.

The Foundation had earlier declared its plan to organise a rally on April 16 in Fulbari. The announcement, made during a Press conference on Monday, had raised concerns across various quarters about the vulnerability, especially owing to the current sensitive atmosphere in parts of West Bengal.

However, after a detailed discussion with Mayor Gautam Deb, the organisers agreed to call off the rally. “There were growing concerns about law and order and many had appealed to us to reconsider our decision. After discussing the matter at length with the Mayor, we have decided to cancel the rally,” said Md. Ashfaq Hossain, the Imam of Jama Masjid of Fulbari.

Mayor Deb said: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is already aware of their demands. We will again forward their demands to her. But for now, we have requested them not to organise any protest. We are thankful to them that they have agreed with our request.”