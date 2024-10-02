Rallies: ‘Traders fear losses’ as traffic snarls hit major parts of city

Kolkata: The rally organised by junior doctors on Wednesday, coinciding with Mahalaya Day, is expected to cause significant traffic congestion in the city’s heart, potentially resulting in loss of business for shop owners just days before Durga Puja, the biggest festival for Bengalis.



On Tuesday, a rally was organised protesting the rape and murder of the junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. It started from College Square in the evening and concluded in Rabindra Sadan at night.

Apart from the medical fraternity, many common people had participated in the rally demanding justice for the murdered junior doctor. But, the rally, passing through major areas of the city including Esplanade, had created a massive traffic congestion spreading over almost all the parts of Kolkata. Daily commuters had to face immense trouble while returning home after office hours.

This apart, the businesspersons in and around Esplanade, New Market incurred a huge loss owing to the rally. However, they expect that the market will go up again as about 3-4 days are still left before the pandal hoppers are expected to hit the streets. “What can we say? The rally is being organised on an issue that nobody has anything to say against it.

But on the other hand, small shop owners like us are facing huge loss as this is the time we get to see good business,” said a staff member of a garments’ shop in Esplanade area.