‘Rakhi’ becomes symbol of protest

Kolkata: Doctors and interns of Medical College and Hospital with the people of Jadavpur took to the streets on Monday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, demanding justice for the RG Kar PGT doctor.

While the parents of the student who tragically lost his life due to ragging at Jadavpur University last year expressed solidarity with the bereaved family of the RG Kar doctor.

On this day ‘Rakhi’ had become the symbol of protest. Participants of the protest rally tied Rakhis to each other’s wrists, adorned with the name ‘Tillottama’, the pseudonym given to the victim.

The rally merged with the rally of KPC doctors and interns in the vicinity of Jadavpur University. The rally continued to Jadavpur Police Station, proceeded along Prince Anwar Shah Road, and concluded at Lord’s Crossing before returning to its starting point. On August 9, 2023, a first-year student of JU died in the Main Hostel due to ragging. Exactly one year later, on August 9, the body of a PGT doctor was found in RG Kar’s seminar room. This news deeply affected the already grieving parents of the JU student.

The mother of the JU student told the media: “It’s like the pain has been refreshed. Can anyone understand another mother’s pain more than me? I lost my son 12 months ago.”