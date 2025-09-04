Rakesh Singh remanded to police custody till Sept 8

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police have arrested BJP leader Rakesh Singh in connection with the vandalism at the Pradesh Congress headquarters, Bidhan Bhavan, on Friday.

Rakesh, one of the prime accused, was picked up late Tuesday night from a flat in a Tangra housing complex where he had been hiding. Police said he was using an internet connection registered in another name to avoid detection through mobile tower tracking. Produced before Sealdah Court on Wednesday, he was remanded in police custody till September 8. Before his court appearance, workers of both Congress and BJP gathered outside. Congress supporters staged protests while BJP workers expressed solidarity with Rakesh. Anticipating trouble, police put up guardrails on both sides of the premises. Tension flared as both groups were seen threatening each other when Rakesh was brought in.

During the hearing, the public prosecutor sought his police remand. Opposing the plea, Rakesh’s lawyer argued that police had not produced any evidence to link Singh with the vandalism. The magistrate, however, granted five days of police custody. Earlier, three BJP workers close to Rakesh had been arrested. On Saturday, his son Shivam Singh was also nabbed.

The car used by Rakesh during the incident was found registered in Shivam’s name. Following this, Rakesh released a video claiming his son was being targeted because police had failed to arrest him.