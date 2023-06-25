Raju Jha murder case: Police to quiz inmate of Vaishali Correctional Home

Kolkata: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is going to Vaishali Correctional Home in Bihar to interrogate an inmate in connection with the BJP leader Raju Jha murder case.



Police have recently come to know about the said inmate whose involvement is suspected in the murder. On Saturday, the SIT reportedly submitted an application at the Burdwan Court seeking permission to interrogate the suspect at the Vaishali Correctional Home in Bihar. Sources informed that the court has granted permission and also directed the Vaishali correctional home Superintendent to cooperate with the police.

Jha was shot dead by a group of miscreants in Shaktigarh, in front of a sweets shop, on April 1 while he was sitting beside the driver’s seat.

The miscreants had used a blue-coloured hatchback, which was later abandoned near Shaktigarh Police Station by them. During the probe, it was discovered that they had used five fake registration plates of the same colour and model to deceive the police.

After the SIT was formed to probe the murder case, several individuals were arrested. The police also determined that the blue hatchback used in the murder had been stolen

from Delhi.