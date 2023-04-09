Raju Jha murder case: ‘Killers used app to communicate’

Kolkata: The murderers of BJP leader Raju Jha are suspected to have used some sort of smartphone application for calling as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) members have not found any suspicious call records in a certain area through the mobile tower dumping method.



Police earlier had come to know that the car used in the Raju murder was stolen from the Janakpuri area in Delhi but failed to gather any more clues which may help them to nab the culprits.

From the car used in Raju’s murder which was abandoned near Shaktigarh Police Station, cops had found five fake registration plates. While checking the details, cops were surprised to see that all of them were of the same car brand, model and colour.

At the time of the murder, a West Bengal number registered in Kolkata was used. Initially, police found a woman’s name but later it was found that the registration plate was fake.

While checking the engine number and chassis number, cops found those were tampered with. Later the numbers were retrieved by forensic experts. Police were surprised to see that the accused gathered details of so many cars of the same model and colour. It is suspected that Raju was being targeted for a long time and the plan was hatched with enough time to make it full-proof.

Also, the miscreants are suspected to have knowledge of technological angles. To avoid any trail, they even did not use normal mobile phone connections for communication.