Raju Bista flags delay in AMRUT 2.0 projs, writes to Union Min

Darjeeling: Member of Parliament from Darjeeling, Raju Bista, has written to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar seeking urgent intervention over delays in the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and implementation of AMRUT 2.0 projects sanctioned for Darjeeling Municipality. He warned that prolonged inaction by the Ministry is worsening the town’s drinking water crisis, especially during the tourist season.



In his letter dated January 28, Bista highlighted the acute water shortage faced by residents, attributing it to ageing and inadequate infrastructure dating back to the British era. He pointed out that old supply lines, frequent leakages and limited storage capacity have resulted in recurring seasonal shortages. With rising urban population and heavy tourist inflow, the existing water supply system has become insufficient to meet growing demand.

The MP noted that under AMRUT 2.0, a State Water Action Plan (SWAP) worth Rs 298.60 crore was allocated for Darjeeling in April 2025. Of this, Rs 238.60 crore was earmarked for drinking water supply works, and Rs 60 crore was sanctioned for construction of a new reservoir at Senchal Lake.

However, he expressed concern that the DPR process is yet to be completed and that there has been no tangible progress in implementing the sanctioned projects so far. Terming the delay “deeply distressing” for the people of Darjeeling, Bista said it was defeating the very objectives of the AMRUT Mission. He urged the Ministry to expedite preparation and approval of the DPR for drinking water projects and to extend necessary administrative and financial support to ensure early and effective implementation. Seeking the Union Minister’s personal intervention, Bista stressed that timely execution is crucial to address the pressing drinking water needs of the region.

Copies of the letter were also marked to senior officials of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the West Bengal Urban Development department, the State Mission Director of AMRUT, and the Chief Engineer of the Northern Zone.

The appeal comes amid growing public concern over water scarcity in Darjeeling, particularly during peak tourist seasons, with residents hoping for swift action to bring long-term relief.

Water is supplied to Darjeeling town from the Sinchal North and South lakes, with storage capacities of 20 million gallons and 13 million gallons respectively. The town’s daily demand stands at 6.07 million gallons, while the civic body can supply only about 1.5 million gallons during the lean period. Even during the rainy season, Darjeeling faces a daily deficit of around 1.27 million gallons.