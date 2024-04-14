Raju Bista faces protests by locals during poll campaign

Siliguri: Raju Bista, sitting Member of Parliament (MP) of Darjeeling and BJP-nominated candidate, faced protests by locals when he visited Santoshi Nagar area in Ward 5 under Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) for election campaigning. Locals gheraoed him and protested. The incident happened on Saturday night.



Residents of the area raised ‘go back’ slogans against him and within a few minutes, he left the area. Locals alleged that he had not come to the ward before and did not do any development work in the area in the past five years. Mahesh Prasad, a resident of the area said: “He was the MP of the area, but he has not been seen for even a day in five years. We have several problems in the area. He only came here before the election.” The BJP however alleged that the former councillor of Trinamool Congress was behind all this.

Anita Mahato, current councillor of the ward said: “TMC intentionally did this to harass our candidate. If there is any problem in the area, the local body should also look into this.”

On the other hand, former councillor Durga Singh denied the allegations and said: “Locals expressed their anger to the MP. This MP did not visit the area once in five years or did any development with the MP’s fund.

Therefore, locals questioned him when they saw him in the area for the campaign.”