Rajpur-Sonarpur: Spread of oil-like-black sticky liquid substance creates panic

Kolkata: An oil-like-black sticky liquid substance that has been spreading all over the outside wall of a house for the past two years is now creating panic among residents in ward 29 of Rajpur Sonarpur Municipality.

The owner of the house Ratan Sarkar of Fartabad Road area in Rajpur-Sonarpur area informed the municipality that about two years ago he repaired the 50-year-old house following which the problem started. A black sticky oil-like substance was spotted spreading all over the outside wall of the house. Initially Sarkar thought that it was happening due to some paint related problems but later found that the substance is spreading rapidly and upwards.

Recently, the matter was conveyed to the Rajpur-Sonarpur Municipality along with several other institutions like Jadavpur University (JU) and ONGC. Though the representatives from the municipality and ONGC have already visited the house, nobody could determine the substance. The ONGC representative claimed that the substance can be identified after a thorough examination. On Tuesday, representatives from the JU are scheduled to visit the house.