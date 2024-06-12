Rajganj Block prioritises improved irrigation for agri

Jalpaiguri: Rajganj Block lags behind Maynaguri in terms of irrigation management for agriculture. Therefore, the Jalpaiguri Sadar Sub-Division administration aims to prioritise improving irrigation to the cultivated lands of Rajganj Block. This issue was discussed in the meeting of the Sadar Sub-Division Development Review Committee on Wednesday.

Rajganj Block and Rajganj Panchayat Samiti have been asked to send a proposal to the Water Resources Investigation & Development department (WRIDD) on how to enhance irrigation through field canals in Rajganj Block. The meeting emphasised the need to create an irrigation plan based on the types of crops grown in the block and their productivity.

Tamojit Chakraborty, Sub-Divisional Officer of Jalpaiguri Sadar, said: “Climate change is increasing the need for water. We are trying to ensure that all crops can be grown in varying climates with minimal water consumption. To achieve this, we need a proper water irrigation system that does not rely solely on rainfall. Field canals are essential for irrigation. Rajganj Block and Panchayat Samiti have been instructed to submit a proposal to the WRIDD for the extension of these canals. Additionally, the Agriculture department has been asked to provide WRIDD with detailed information on crop types, cultivation periods, land area and water requirements based on the Gram Panchayat of Rajganj Block.”

Among the blocks of Jalpaiguri district, Jalpaiguri Sadar, Rajganj, Maynaguri and Dhupguri are the main agricultural blocks. However, Rajganj lags behind the other blocks in terms of irrigation systems, despite having high crop production. Therefore, the main topic of discussion was how to expand field canals to improve the irrigation system in Rajganj Block.

Representatives from all sub-divisional offices attended the meeting, along with officials from the Forest, Irrigation, and Agriculture departments.