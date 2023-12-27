Rajeev Kumar appointed state DGP

Senior IPS Officer Rajeev Kumar has been appointed as the new Director General of West Bengal Police. Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, will take charge of the state police force from Manoj Malaviya, who retired on Wednesday. Malaviya has been posted as State Police Advisor for a period of three years.

Kumar has been acting as the Principal Secretary of the state Information Technology and Electronics (IT&E) department since December 2019. A notification issued by the state Home and Hill Affairs department on Wednesday confirmed the development of Kumar taking over as the State Police Chief from Malaviya.

Mamata Banerjee, after taking over as Chief Minister of Bengal, for the first time in 2011 had created Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate and appointed Kumar as its first Commissioner.

Later, he was also given the charge of Kolkata Police Commissioner. He had also served as the Additional Director General of the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and had also headed the Special Task Force of Kolkata Police.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika, a 1989-cadre IAS officer is likely to take charge as the new Chief Secretary. Outgoing Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi was given an extension of six months and his tenure will end on December 31.