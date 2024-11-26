Rajbhasha dept of SBI holds knowledge session on ‘literature, art and stress management’

Kolkata: The Rajbhasha department of the SBI, LHO, Kolkata Circle, organised a knowledge session on the theme “Literature, Art, and Stress Management” on November 22. The event concluded with the felicitation of winners of eight competitions held as part of the Hindi Fortnight celebrations.

The programme was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including General Manager (ACVO, East) Vikram Tripathi, Deputy General Manager & Circle Development Officer Dinesh Gordhan Verma, guest speaker Ajayendra Nath Trivedi (Member Secretary, NARAKAS [Bank], Kolkata) and 86 staff members. It commenced with a warm welcome address by Alok Kumar, Assistant General Manager (Rajbhasha), who introduced the dignitaries and outlined the session’s objectives.

In his presidential address, Vikram Tripathi highlighted Hindi as a bridge of national unity and a symbol of cultural and constitutional heritage. He emphasised adopting Hindi as a workplace language, calling it both a constitutional duty and a professional responsibility and encouraged participants to integrate it into their work and lives.

Dinesh Gordhan Verma emphasised the importance of Hindi and regional languages in banking, highlighting SBI’s role in promoting them. He described language as a bridge to connect with customers and stressed the relevance of “Literature, Art and Stress Management” in today’s times, encouraging participants to apply session insights to manage stress effectively.

Ajayendra Nath Trivedi, enriched the session with references to the works of poets Noor Narvi and Agyeya. He remarked that while stress is an inevitable part of life, managing it effectively is crucial. He emphasised that a life without stress would result in a lack of accomplishments.