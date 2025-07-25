Rajbari Dighi Park to be declared plastic-free, orders SJDA Chairman

Jalpaiguri: Newly-appointed SJDA Chairman Dilip Dugar expressed deep dissatisfaction after finding Rajbari Dighi Park in a neglected condition during a surprise inspection on Friday. Accompanied by the CEO, he visited the park without prior notice and was angered by the sight of plastic waste and overgrown weeds across the premises.

His concern intensified upon seeing the children’s play area covered in thick undergrowth. Interacting with visitors near the Manasa Temple, he received complaints about the lack of purified drinking water in the park.

A local resident, Hemanta Bishwakarma, raised the issue directly with the Chairman. Dugar immediately called Jalpaiguri Municipality Chairperson Papia Pal, who assured that a drinking water tap would be installed soon.

Following the inspection, the Chairman announced that Rajbari Dighi Park will be declared a plastic-free zone within a week. He ordered the removal of all garbage and weeds and demanded accountability from the private agency responsible for park maintenance.

“Very few towns enjoy such a peaceful and serene environment as Rajbari Dighi,” said Dugar. “We aim to enhance the park’s appeal further. Plans are underway to introduce new features, including a light-and-sound show.

But first, we will ensure the park is clean, green and plastic-free within a week.”

Rajbari Dighi Park, maintained by the SJDA, is a key recreational spot in Jalpaiguri. With its temples, pond, walking paths and scenic views, the park attracts hundreds of visitors daily.

However, the lack of dustbins and unregulated food packaging has led to rampant littering. Despite its natural beauty and flowering plants, poor upkeep has made the park appear shabby.

He also directed that four battery-operated children’s rides, lying unused for over a year-and-a-half, be made operational without further delay.