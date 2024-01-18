Rajbanshis urged not to sell land to meet expenses of daughters’ weddings

he Rajbanshi community was urged not to sell their land for the purpose of meeting expenses, especially during the marriage of their daughters. This appeal was made from the stage of Bogiya Bhawaiya Utsav held at Mirdighi in North Dinajpur district on Tuesday.

Satyajit Roy, minister of State in-charge of education, Dipak Kumar Roy, the vice-chancellor of Raiganj University and Mohanlal Sinha, member of Rajbanshi Development & Cultural Board of the state government were present at the programme.

Mohanlal Sinha, the member of Rajbanshi development & cultural board said: “It is a common practice among the Rajbanshi community that to meet the expenses of weddings of daughters, parents sell off their homestead and agricultural land. In this way the Rajbanshi community is losing their land day-by-day.

A section of Rajbanshis have gone homeless in this process. We want to spread awareness against this practice. We want them to also stand up strong against social vices like dowry and child marriage. There are many welfare schemes of the state government for the girl child.”