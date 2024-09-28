Rajbanshi language teachers launch protest after nearly a year without pay

BALURGHAT: A group of Rajbanshi language teachers in South Dinajpur district, launched protests on Friday for not having received their salaries for the past 10 months. Under the banner of ‘The Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association,’ teachers and supporters gathered in front of the District Magistrate’s office in Balurghat to demand the immediate release of their pending wages.

In December 2023, 43 teachers were appointed to 16 primary schools in South Dinajpur to teach the Rajbanshi language. Protestors claimed that despite nearly a year passing since their appointment, these teachers are yet to receive wages. The association, led by district secretary Biswajit Barman, organised a demonstration and later submitted a memorandum to the District Magistrate.

Barman stated: “Even after 10 months, the 43 teachers recruited in December 2023 for Rajbanshi language education have not been paid. Despite several appeals to the relevant departments, our demands have fallen on deaf ears. We have now resorted to this protest and if our demands are not met, we will be forced to escalate our agitation.”

In response, Santosh Hansda, chairman of the District Primary School Council, acknowledged the issue and assured the teachers that steps are being taken. “We have sent a request to the state government for approval of the salaries for these Rajbanshi language teachers. The state has approved it and they will start receiving their salaries soon,” Hansda stated.