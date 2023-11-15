Rajasthan Assembly polls: Cong’s candidate from Karanpur seat dies

The Congress’ candidate from Rajasthan’s Karanpur assembly constituency, Gurmeet Singh Koonar, died at the AIIMS in Delhi, party leaders here said on Wednesday.

He was 75. Koonar, who was the sitting MLA from Karanpur, was admitted to the Geriatric Medicine Ward of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on November 12.

Koonar died of sepsis with septic shock and renal disease, according to the death certificate issued by the hospital.

He was also suffering from hypertension.

He had been fielded by the party from the seat against BJP leader Surendra Pal Singh for the November 25 polls to the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly.

Citing Section 52 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, an Election Commission (EC) official explained that if a candidate fielded by a recognised state or national party dies before a poll, then the returning officer “adjourns” the poll on that seat “to a date to be notified later”.

According to Section 52 (2) of the Act, the EC then asks the recognised political party, whose candidate has died, to nominate another candidate within seven days of being asked to do so.

An official of the election office in Rajasthan said, ‘The election on the Karanpur seat will be adjourned due to the demise of the candidate.

A fresh date of polling will be notified by the Election Commission.’