Rajarhat: Two people arrested for forgery

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested for allegedly using a forged registration plate in a motorcycle in Rajarhat area.

Sources said on January 4, an owner of a car Dipanjan Kar of Narkeldanga area received a message that his car was prosecuted for a traffic rule violation in Rajarhat area. Kar, also an owner of a petrol pump, was shocked to see the message since his car was in a garage for some maintenance work. He got in touch with the Rajarhat Police Station and submitted the details of his car.

During preliminary enquiry, police found that as per the record a motorcycle bearing the same registration number was prosecuted. After verifying the details of Kar’s car, police started a probe and traced the motorcycle.

The owner of the motorcycle was arrested as well. After interrogating him, cops nabbed another person who sold the motorcycle to its present owner. Police are trying to find if the accused duo have any antecedents.

It is yet to be found out whether the motorcycle was used in any crime or not.