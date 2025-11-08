Rajarhat: Over 40 people injured as bus loses control, falls into canal; driver flees

Kolkata: More than 40 persons were injured after a bus heading towards Rajarhat Chowmatha lost control and fell into a canal on Friday morning.

Police and local people rescued the trapped passengers from the bus and rushed them to Deganga Hospital initially. From there, maximum passengers were discharged after necessary treatment. However, about 13 passengers sustained critical injuries and shifted to the RG Kar Hospital. Police sources informed that later they were also discharged after necessary examination and treatment.

According to sources, a bus from the Berachampa-Karunamoyee route was moving along the Kharibari road towards Rajarhat Chowmatha on Friday morning. Around 7:30 am, while passing through the Haroa canal bridge area the driver somehow lost control and the bus fell into the canal breaking the roadside barrier. Local people immediately rushed to the aid of the passengers and started a rescue operation.

Meanwhile, cops from Rajarhat traffic guard and Rajarhat Police Station reached the spot and rushed the injured persons to the hospital.

Due to the accident, a traffic jam took place on Kharibari road. After rescuing the passengers, a crane was arranged using which the bus was fished out of the canal.

Local people alleged that the buses along the Kharibari road move in a reckless and dangerous manner due to which minor accidents are happening almost everyday. Usually the cause behind rash driving is competing with another bus to get passengers.

Police, however, assured the local people that necessary actions and measures will be taken to stop the rash driving. According to police, the cause of the accident is yet to be verified. A mechanical test of the bus will be conducted following which the cause of the accident can be ascertained. Police sources claimed that the driver and the conductor had fled the scene immediately after the accident. It was learnt that the bus owner has been asked to appear before the cops to face questioning.

“The cause of the accident is subject to verification. A probe is underway. The Motor Accident Cell will be probing the incident. A mechanical test will be done,” said Deputy Commissioner, Traffic of Bidhannagar City Police, Nima Norbu Bhutia. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a state-run bus was caught on fire on the VIP Road near the Hotel Crossing on Friday around 11:45 am. One fire tender doused the flames within half-an-hour. A few passengers deboarded the bus without any harm. It is suspected that a short circuit might have triggered the flames.