Rajarhat: Dispute leads to shootout

Kolkata: A shootout took place at Narayanpur in Rajarhat over several disputes between two groups on Friday afternoon. None were injured but a house was vandalised.

On Friday, a group of miscreants allegedly targeted a resident of Narayanpur area, Azad Baba. It is alleged that the miscreants fired several rounds at him and vandalised his house. However, no one was injured in the shootout. Local residents alleged that the shootout is the outcome of several disputes between two groups.

Police informed them that a case has been registered and aprobe has been started. “We have already started an investigation. It is yet to be confirmed how many rounds were fired. We will arrest the accused persons soon,” said a Bidhannagar City Police officer.