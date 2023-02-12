Rajarhat: Bar singer found dead in flat

kolkata: Tension spread near the Derozio College in Rajarhat after a professional female bar singer was found hanging inside her rented flat on Saturday night.

Police are questioning her live-in partner who had rushed the woman to a private hospital where she was declared ‘brought dead’. However, no foul play was detected till date, as per police.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Sweta Rani was a resident of Jalandhar in Punjab. She was living with Mahesh Jaiswal of Delhi in a rented flat in the Jogar Danga area under the jurisdiction of Narayanpur police station.

On Saturday afternoon, Jaiswal went shopping. Upon returning, he found that Rani had locked the door from the inside.

She did not respond despite repeated knockings on the door. After a while, Jaiswal broke the door and found Rani hanging from the ceiling fan in a piece of cloth as a ligature. He then brought her down and rushed her to a private hospital in the Baguiati area.