‘Rajarhat and Joka to lead real estate investment race in 2025’

Kolkata: With Kolkata slated to continue to witness the boom in the residential market, real estate experts are of the opinion that in 2025, Rajarhat and Joka will be leading the race in terms of investment.

Rajarhat has been growing in leaps and bounds over the years. Real estate experts believe Rajarhat’s rise as Kolkata’s top residential hub is not a coincidence but a result of its strategic location, affordable housing options and the investment potential.

This puts it in number one position in terms of choice for home buyers and investors. Sources said that the IT hubs are also a factor why many professionals in the sector are choosing to live in Rajarhat. The Infosys Development Centre that came up in New Town has an employment potential of 4,000 IT professionals.

The influx of such professionals and their families will make it a hotspot for rental properties, ensuring attractive rental returns for investors. Additionally, the area’s rapid development ensures that property values will only rise in the coming years. This is set to attract more investors in 2025 for long term investment.

Homebuyers are preferring Rajarhat more so due to the planned development which includes wide roads, planned layouts, and ample green spaces. This in contrast to the congested areas of Kolkata. In Q4 of 2024, Kolkata recorded nearly 4050 residential unit launches. Among these, North-east (Rajarhat) followed with a share of 33 per cent.

Further, experts say that Joka too is expecting rapid development in 2025. The Metro connectivity has paved the way for more investments in real estate in the area.

According to a recent real estate report, Joka is one of the locations to have seen a sharp rise in prices in residential units since 2019. Prices have shot up by 51 per cent, from Rs 3,415 per sq ft in 2019 to Rs 5150 per sqft in 2024.

In Q4, 2024, Joka is one of the locations to have a bulk contribution in the launch of residential units. This figure is set to further rise in 2025, said a real estate expert.